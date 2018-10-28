Crystal Piercy, left, and Kathy Manchester visit the silent auction table at the Teens With Promise gala.
Sometimes all at-risk teens need is “hope and a promise.”
That’s where Teens With Promise (teenswithpromise.org) comes in, said Executive Director Robin Coen, her board, supporters and volunteers as they celebrated the nonprofit’s work with a Roaring ‘20s Gala Sept. 22 at The Antlers hotel.
Since 2005, they have helped more than 15,000 young people, Coen told guests at the 11th annual celebration.
Because many agencies stop support at age 13, that’s where Teens With Promise picks up, Coen said. They’re there for kids who have slept in cars, have been kicked out of their homes, have crime-ridden families, could play sports if they had the money and gear and a physical, or others who would go to school if they had school supplies and age-appropriate clothing. Sometimes good students couldn’t afford the required scientific calculators.
“What would it take to help these young people?” Coen asked. Sometimes it’s the means for a homeless girl to get a pretty dress, be a regular teen and ask a boy to a Sadie Hawkins dance.
Teens With Promise provides a large schedule of programs, including helping homeless youths finish high school and get medical and dental treatment as well as “look good and feel better” clothing and holiday gifts.
Supporting the nonprofit is Promises Boutique, designer clothing and accessories, at 5775 N. Academy Blvd.
Serving on the group’s board: Pamela Reeves, Kathy Brown, Police Sgt. Lisa Cintron, Dr. Dan Henley, Russ Bone and Jana Torres.
