Carrying order books from table to table as they sampled, guests at the 11th annual Jewel of a Wine Tasting and Gourmet Food Gala chose favorites for their holiday entertaining. All the while, money was raised for Colorado Springs Teen Court, the restorative justice peer-to-peer program for young first-time misdemeanor offenders.
Bottles chosen by Sovereignty Wines were described by the experts as guests visited tables Nov. 2 at Norris-Penrose Event Center. Providing the food was Summit Catering.
It was a balloon-popping good time as guests took chances on which balloons held which prizes. Also on the prize list was a drawing for jewelry from All That Glitters Fine Jewelry represented by Cretee Nemmer and Steve McHone.
Teen Court board members are chair Bill Walsh, Catherine Mitchell, Billie Scholer, Karin Agee, Tina Bynum, Jessica Danehy, Joe Driskell, Liz Hardy, Kim Koch, Cari Parchinski, Colorado Springs Judge Michele Price, Deirdre Shearer and Porscha Shideler.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town