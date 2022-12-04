AROUND TOWN: TCRAS evening supports Teller County animals and donkey Clyde was the star

Clyde, the first (and only) formally attired donkey elected the mayor of Divide, made more history as the first donkey guest welcomed onto the patio at the elegant Garden of the Gods Resort and Club.
With Clyde’s help, those at the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter’s Wags & Wishes Benefit on Nov. 5 raised donations toward a new program, a “Fix for Life” spay and neuter unit, and the upgrading and covering for the shelter’s outside dog runs.
Inside the Three Graces ballroom, several on-leash former shelter dogs visited with those in the cocktail reception and at dinner.
TCRAS (“Fostering Hope and New Beginnings”) is a limited-access, nonprofit 501c3 shelter working with more than 825 dogs and cats each year toward adoption or being reunited with owners. It’s based in Divide.
A popular TCRAS program is the Doggy Day Out when volunteers can take a dog out for a hike or just a few hours away from the shelter.
The evening was festive, and Executive Director Angie Davis thanked everyone for raising over $55,000, “a huge support.”
Veterinarian Jeff Baier, a newcomer to TCRAS fundraisers, was accompanied by border collie Larry as he emceed a $20,000 paddle raise for the “Fix for Life” program turning a mobile van into a spay and neuter traveling van focusing on homeless animals in the rural areas of the county. Area residents will also be able to make appointments for spray or neuter for their animals.
Baier, now with The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park as well as the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield, is a familiar face from TV where he has specialized with unusual and exotic species on Animal Planet’s “Dr. Jeff, Rocky Mountain Vet.”
Sponsors and donors were saluted for their continuing work with TCRAS, with special thanks to Heuberger Subaru for encouraging the public to “Share the Love” in a special drive through Jan. 3.
A portion of money from the sale of all vehicles during that time will go to TCRAS for the animals.
Heuberger’s stately in-house “ambassador” therapy dog Eiger attended the evening gala.
Event sponsors also included Peak Internet, Jennifer Erdley, Shipping Plus, Woodland Veterinary Clinic, KAE Design, Patsy’s Chocolates and Mary Steinbeiser.
For TCRAS information, donations or to volunteer: tcrascolorado.org.