2020 is a year when everyone needs a time when they can laugh.
That’s how Special Kids Special Families Executive Director Linda Ellegard described the nonprofit’s ninth annual Night of Comedy fundraiser as it was presented virtually on Oct. 10. Ellegard and emcee Jon Karroll, SKSF development & communications manager, were the duo on site with their two-man production team for the evening.
Combining sponsorships, a silent auction and donations, the benefit met the goal of $40,000 for Zach’s Place, one of two licensed facilities in Colorado providing respite and day care for children with intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities, many on the autism spectrum.
On the Zach’s Place wish list for donations were special requests for another swing set and other additions to the kids’ playground. In addition, said Ellegard, because most youngsters couldn’t be in school during COVID-19 closings, there’s a necessity for many more meals served each day.
SKSF has a variety of programs with services to families and individuals with disabilities throughout their lives. Included are a therapeutic foster care program for special needs children, adoption and adult care and respite.
It’s personal for Ellegard, who was the single mother of a special needs son, Joey, who died when he was 15. She was the force behind SKSF, founded in 1998.
The Night of Comedy featured Steve Mazan, performing socially distanced from his garage.
The comedy tradition will continue, “hopefully when we will be together in person,” on Oct. 16, 2021, at Hotel Elegante, Karroll told viewers.
Upcoming nonprofit fundraisers:
• Replacing the 2020 Red Ribbon Ball, Safer Celebration ongoing virtual fundraiser presentations from HIV experts, Southern Colorado Health Network, coloradohealth network.org
•Hoedown for Heroes goes on “virtual deployment” for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 6 p.m. Friday, speaker retired Army Sgt. Maj. Dan Dailey, silent auction runs through Nov. 11, streaming facebook.com/mtcarmelvsc
• 13th annual Jewel of a Wine Tasting and Gourmet Food Gala to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, in-person or virtual, 6:30 p.m. Friday, in-person, DoubleTree by Hilton; for virtual wine and chocolate, link to livestream. Tickets: SpringsTeenCourt.org
• Home Front Military Network Honoring the Brave, virtual fundraiser for the newly merged The Home Front Cares and Peak Military Care Network, 7:30 a.m., Nov. 13. Participate in the viewing party or watch later. Register: tinyurl.com/y68khj4u
• 48th annual November Noel, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, newest program Preemie Family Assistance Fund, NICU virtual tour, free, registration newbornhope.org
• Forks with Franco & Friends, to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, pick up meal kits and cook lasagna at home with chef Franco Pisani live tream, $60, wine available, tinyurl.com/y42gas2a
• Night Out Project for The Place a former affiliate of Urban Peak, for homeless youth, Nov. 19-20, sign up to sleep out or donate to a team or participant shown online, theplacecos.org.
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020