Nancy Norton considers “humor a basic human need.” That’s a good thing, because she’s a comedian.
That hadn’t been her career path. She was a registered nurse but “got out of it to save lives!” she told a laughing crowd at Special Kids Special Families’ Night of Humor. Now she ministers to adults “who need to laugh 30 times a day. The average adult just laughs 17 times a day.”
This seventh annual humor event Oct. 20 was a fundraiser for SKSF’s Zach’s Place, one of the two licensed Colorado day-care facilities combining respite and day care for children with physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities.
Zach’s Place youngsters added their own joy to the evening with a performance of “Happy.” And guests responded by raising $50,000.
Coordinating the event was Susan Saksa, with committee members Patty Brookes, Executive Director Linda Ellegard, Mark Davidson, Gail DeGroot, Toni Duran, Amy Gehrett, Hal Jordan, Cindy Lamoureux, Melvin Ortiz, Bijili Purushothaman, board member Mark Schaefer and Shkak Yousef.
