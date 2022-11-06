A laid-back evening in boots, jeans and Western hats at Flying W Ranch was a draw for almost 300 people.
They were treated to comedy, a Flying W Wranglers musical show, an auction of themed baskets and a hearty meal as they raised $100,000 for Zach’s Place, respite and day care for disabled children.
The Zach’s Place program is one of only two licensed in the state and provides care for children ages 2½ to 18 with intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities.
Boots, Buckles and Chuckles was the 11th annual Special Kids Special Families fundraising event.
Along with Zach’s Place there are programs for adult day, residential adult services, behavioral health services and foster family care and adoption.
On hand for the fun Oct. 8 was founder Linda Ellegard, who is interim director after a short retirement while awaiting national search results for an executive director.
Comedy headliner was Chris “Crazy Legs” Fonseca, who shared news about his upcoming Loonees show and his documentary work.
Evening sponsors included J2D Electric Inc., Koscove Metal, RPS Healthcare, Developmental Pathways, Leavitt Group, Moody Insurance Agency, NuStar Energy, Pentrust Mortgage Group and Shield Healthcare.
Board members are Mark Schaefer, Patty Brookes, Sarah Brown, Toni Major, Katie Monson, Leslie Wolken and Dan Frazier, president.
More information: SKSFcolorado.org.