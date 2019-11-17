It’s all about a special place for special kids, Zach’s Place, and a night to just relax and laugh.
The eighth annual Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy on Oct. 12 at the Marriott Hotel was that kind of night. Almost 300 guests, sponsors, parents, staff, nonprofit agencies and volunteers shopped at the silent auction, enjoyed dinner and a glass of wine and visited with friends. And there was lots of laughter for comedian Cash Levy, whose improvisation-wild “Crowd Control” is on AXS.
Almost $50,000 was raised for Zach’s Place, the licensed day care for “children with physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities” and for the respite care that gives parents and caregivers a break. Zach’s Place also offers teen nights.
A group at the comedy night led by Ruthie Lohrig-Kline were participants in a second benefit, the Colorado Springs Country Club Charity Golf Tournament, raising another $40,894 for SKSF.
