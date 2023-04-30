The first hint this would be a unique fundraising evening began as guests were greeted with a receiving line that looked like a movie set from “Star Wars” movies and “The Mandalorian.”

Phone cameras were busy as those going into the Space Foundation Discovery Center Yuri’s Night posed with the Stormtroopers, Darth Vader and villains from that movie universe who are part of the 501st Legion — Mountain Garrison volunteers. As they say, they’re the movie bad guys doing good things as they add the atmosphere for local groups while doing charity gigs.

The focus on April 16 was entertaining a record crowd of 600-plus to raise money for Space Foundation STEAM education programs. Supporters from the community, visitors here during spring break and participants in the Space Symposium at The Broadmoor mingled as they viewed original NASA space suits and space history, met storied former NASA astronauts and participated in space-themed activities, many with robotics.

The nonprofit Space Foundation, founded in 1983, sponsors an annual Yuri’s Night “Party With a Purpose” remembering Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet cosmonaut and first human in space in 1961. He had one orbit around Earth. The special event also salutes the first space shuttle in 1981.

There were opportunities for meet and greets and conversations with former astronauts who had tallied years of experience. Featured astronauts: Jeffrey Ashby, Navy; Duane “Digger” Carey, Air Force; Frank Culbertson Jr., Navy; Ronald Garan Jr., Air Force; Livingston Holder Jr., Air Force; Ronald Sega, Ph.D.; Eytan Stibbe, SpaceX Ax1 astronaut, Israel; Kathryn Thornton, Ph.D.

It was an educational and interactive evening by the foundation, considered “the world’s premier nonprofit advocate organization for the global space ecosystem.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In one area, guests maneuvered tiny vehicles on a pretend Mars in the Lockheed Martin Space Education Center Red Planet Rover Race. The docents warned to not let the little Rovers drop off into ravines because if it were to happen “up there,” it would be bye-bye for the real Rover.

Volunteers led tours of the solar system in the Northrop Grumman Science Center’s Science on a Sphere.

An area was set aside for guests to learn to guide drones on the Drone Obstacle Course.

Educators in particular were enthusiastic about getting artistic at Sphero Robot Ball Painting.

Another popular area had Cool Science demonstrations. The El Pomar Space Gallery had 10 activities and exhibits. As a treat for the adult audience, Metric Brewing created a special brew for the event.