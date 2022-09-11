A delicious event for 13 years, the Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil moved off the traditional beach and patios to indoors when the rain arrived Aug. 26.
Then, after feasting on the Southern fare of corn on the cob, potatoes, shrimp and sausage boiled together in giant pans, guests headed outdoors to a then-clear summer night at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Time for fire pit s’mores and a whole variety of chocolate to melt.
Welcoming guests and board members, CEO Tim Cunningham shared what drew him in February 2020 to the nonprofit serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in February 2020. He had worked with those with I/DD for years in Kansas.
Cheyenne Village, now in its 51st year, has a family environment and values longtime relationships, strong relationships, said Cunningham. “The goal is always to remain focused on the people we serve.”
Other strong points, he said: “It has a knowledgeable board of directors. A $3 million capital campaign was completed early. It has a three-year strategic plan.” He thanked staff and board.
Cheyenne Village was created in 1971 at rustic McLaughlin Lodge in Manitou Springs. The founder, Peggy Marshall, and husband Andrew had visualized the project for their I/DD daughter Ellen and other adult children. By the end of its first year, it served 120 from 13 states.
An apartment-living program to offer more independence than group living was formed, followed over time by homes for even more independent living, guided by Cheyenne Village staff.
More alternative-housing options were made as the original McLaughlin Lodge aged and was expensive to maintain. It was sold in 2021. For “more inclusive community living,” three homes were purchased in Colorado Springs with a fourth planned. Approximately 400 individuals live in the area. Many work in the community, there are recreational and creative activities, and all are helped toward self-sufficiency.
