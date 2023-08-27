The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce has been an important part of the local business community since 1993, becoming more important as increasing numbers of women joined the workforce and smashed the glass ceiling.

Lola Woloch, SCWCC president and CEO since 2015, wrote that the nonprofit has been in the forefront, “helping women succeed, by giving them the latest information and tools to succeed, by providing connections and by offering mentorship and support.”

Since 1994, the chamber has honored the accomplishments of local women in business, continuing with the 2023 Accolades Awards Luncheon Aug. 15 at the Antlers Hotel. There was enthusiastic community support and networking with 700 attending the event.

Recognition goes annually to the Business Leader of the Year for a woman who “demonstrates leadership impact and results, advocacy of the women-owned business community and participation in philanthropic activities that benefit women and the community.”

A standing ovation filled the ballroom when Linda Weise’s name was called. She was founding CEO of Colorado Springs Conservatory and is now CEO for Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, a creative nonprofit working to save and develop the historic City Auditorium.

“I just see a need and I find a way,” said Weise as she credited her group of 75 women who fought for the building’s future plans and to get it on a ballot.

“I ask that this award go to my friends (and her family). Thank you for believing and for having each other’s backs.”

Other superachievers nominated were Judy Cara, Friends of the Children; Karla Grazier, president/CEO of Goodwill of Colorado; Kate Hatten, executive director, Home Front Military Network; Kenya Lee, CEO, PureLee Redefined; Kris Lewis, executive director/CEO Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity; Aikta Marcoulier, regional administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration; Lana Martin, Children’s Hospital Colorado; Lisanne McNew, president, Safe Engineering.

Uyen Le, owner/and beauty consultant at Beauty Bar, received the Minority Owned Business of the Year award. Felicia Anzaldúa, publisher and editor in chief of The Colorado Wedding Magazine, was nominated.

Named Young Professional of the Year was De’Aura Lemus, strategy and culture specialist at The Resource Exchange. Other nominees included Rychelle Arnold, Girl Scouts of Colorado; Chloe Hoeft, Notes Live!; Abragail Kappel, Black Rose Consulting; Coral Laski, Exponential Impact; and Emily Tamayo, Generation Wild region coordinator for Catamount Institute.

The Don Brown Entrepreneur Award went to Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, owner of Mentally Strong. Torie Jennings Giffin, owner of Buffalo Bicycle Lodge, and Dr. April Lynch, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, were nominated.

Travis Bockenstedt, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, was named the chamber’s Member of the Year and explained, “When you employ women...”

Delightfully personable Olympic champion and “Greatest Female Athlete of the Century” Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the event’s keynote speaker, shared how she grew up in the poorest of cities, East St. Louis, Ill. During her athletic success, she was back home where she saw locks on the doors of the only community center where she had played and trained. She created a foundation to help children there dream to achieve and raised $12 million for a youth recreation and sports venue for youngsters in East St. Louis.

In competition, life and in philanthropy, said Kersee, “the best is when you’re challenged.”

Plans were announced for possible workforce partnerships for Kersee’s East St. Louis youngsters and those in Colorado Springs.