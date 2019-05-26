The new head of Silver Key Senior Services, Jason DeaBueno, would like to change the popular terminology “silver tsunami” of senior citizens to something much different. He would call it “Silver Opportunity” and aim it toward making the Pikes Peak region “the best place in the country to age.”
The crowd of almost 500 at the Silver Key fundraiser luncheon May 8 cheered the nonprofit, which turns 50 in 2020 and will celebrate with a gala event. The group’s focus, said DeaBueno, could be “engage with older adults earlier” and before they need services. How about volunteering and “becoming engaged at any age?” he queried.
The traditional services provided those 60 and older, enabling them to live independently “with dignity and independence,” include Meals on Wheels, transportation, meals at Connections Cafe and case management.
Board chair Jan Martin paid tribute to the legacy of retired president/CEO Pat Ellis and founder Mikki Kraushaar and welcomed DeaBueno, “a local boy whose heart has always been serving seniors.”
Longtime supporter Barb Winter, the Champion Award honoree, said, “We are here to honor and support all the seniors.”
There are more than 450 volunteers who make it all happen, Martin said. Named volunteers of the year were Pam and Frank Hammitt, who, she said, have delivered Meals on Wheels for 14 years but “don’t just deliver meals, they deliver smiles.” More information: SilverKey.org