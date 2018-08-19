Shrimp Boil time was a hit again, for the ninth year.
Huge hot Shrimp Boil pans of spicy lobster, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausage centered the tables Aug. 3 at the popular event in the tent beside the beach at Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
A sold-out crowd of 120, there to support Cheyenne Village, took tongs to the delicious ingredients, all donated by the resort. For dessert, there were s’mores around the fire pits.
The more than $15,000 raised goes to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live independently, as Cheyenne Village has done for 47 years.
Among those sharing stories about the nonprofit’s work and plans for needed growth were Executive Director Ann Turner, who brought tears with her story of Mary Jean, “my friend for 43 years.” Yes, she was IED, but Mary Jean was a girlie girl who loved living on her own, said Turner. “She lived life her way.” It was personal and touching, said Turner, that Mary Jean, who loved her hoop earrings, had 100 pairs when she died.
Tom Hirons from Santa Fe described his son, Mike, who has been at Cheyenne Village since 1986. Hirons and his wife “are grateful there is a place like Cheyenne Village” where, with help, their son has his own apartment, does his own grocery shopping and works part time at Goodwill. As a child in Los Alamos, N.M., Mike, who has Williams Syndrome, had only special education classes available, but nothing for his future.
Presenters and board members all described family members who are self-sufficient community members served by Cheyenne Village.