Superheroes, masked and unmasked, packed The Gold Room April 6 for the sold-out 25th anniversary celebration of Safe Passage, a nonprofit with the motto “Helping abused children begin to heal.”
Safe Passage (SafePassage CAC.org) is that sanctuary where more than 1,000 young victims each year safely tell their stories of awful things that were done to them.
The mission is necessary but sad.
The Gotham Glam costume fundraiser was loud and raucous instead, celebrating the people who have been there to support the kids. There were first responders, those from the court system and medical fields, attorneys, professionals, volunteers, sponsors and the trained interviewers. And Batman and Wonder Woman.
Stuffed animals were “the elephant in the room”: child abuse.
Twenty-five years of Superheroes were honored, each wearing a red cape and thanked for “years of dedication and hearts of gold.” Top honoree for 2019, receiving the Barney Iuppa Award, was Jan Isaacs Henry, co-founder of Kidpower Colorado.
Buff police Tactical Officers (SWAT Team) strolled the room and balcony during the dessert auction, encouraging top bids for macarons, chocolate tortes, carrot cakes and superhero cupcakes. Thanked for the dessert goodies were Coquette’s Bistro, Cupcake Girls, La Baguette, Little London Cake Shoppe, Margarita at Pine Creek, Marigold Cafe, Montague’s, Oliver’s Deli, Sweet Peak Macarons, and PPCC Culinary Arts Department.
The 25th anniversary committee was chair Jen Furda, Katy Allred, executive director Maureen Basenberg, Emily Bowker, Anna de Wit, Katherine Lindroth Gendron, Janet Kerr, Diana May, Julie Papa and Michelle Wojciechowski.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town