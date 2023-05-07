Smiles and congratulations all around on April 13 as Safe Passage had a thumbs-up luncheon for staff, board, sponsors and supporters for the nonprofit’s successful “Journey Forward” helping sexually abused children toward healing.

Starting in 1995, the Safe Passage Victorian house at 423 S. Cascade Ave., had always been the first stop for young victims. Then the youngsters went elsewhere in the community for more interviews and questioning about what had happened to them.

That has been changed in a major way with professionals connected to the cases now co-located in one new location on west-side 2335 Robinson St., for forensic, mental health, medical and advocacy needs. It’s the only co-located child advocacy center in Colorado.

The April luncheon was an opportunity for the community and supporters to tour the colorful, inviting and child-friendly areas where little victims can be comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.

Working together in what Mo Basenberg, executive director, called “seamless services,” are UC Health, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. clinicians with The Family Center of Colorado Springs, El Paso County Department of Human Services and empowerment nonprofit Kidpower.

Basenberg said “now children only have to tell their difficult story once” and “every child in our community has access to hope and healing.”

Development director Emily Bowker told luncheon guests that in 2022 they served 300 more primary and secondary victims compared to 2021. Another important number, she said, was that last year 634 children and caregivers received on-site clinical contact with a UCHealth nurse trained in working with victims of violence as part of the program. Pediatric forensic exams are now conducted at the new location, something not available at the original site.

Bowker shared special success news with attendees. That morning the phone rang at Safe Passage alerting them that a man convicted of molesting children had just been sentenced to 10 years.

The three-year capital campaign for the new Safe Passage site started 27 months earlier and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, instead of 2024, Bowker reported to cheers.

