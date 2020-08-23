For 13 years, beautiful art butterflies and dragonflies have taken up residence in Colorado Springs gardens and lawns during a Rotary Club of Colorado Springs benefit for School District 11 projects and Rotary community programs.
The colorful 2020 creations arrive Tuesday on the lawn of the Pioneers Museum for a socially distanced, masked “FLIGHT Grand Reveal” display, 5-7:30 p.m., 215 S. Tejon St., where they’ll stay until Sept. 26.
See and photograph the new butterflies and dragonflies, enjoy treats from High-Grade Catering food truck, and meet artists with flight-themed art works for sale. Free and open to the public.
In a virtual event Sept. 26, five large butterflies and eight dragonflies will be auctioned online starting at 6 p.m.
In addition, 38 of the popular desk-top petite art butterflies will be in an online auction beginning Sept. 12 through FLIGHT night Sept. 26. They can be seen Tuesday night and then, starting Wednesday, in the windows at Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St., across from the city parking garage. Find information and descriptions at csflight.org
Tickets will be sold for one large butterfly, “Dichotomy” by Al B. Johnson, $10 each, at Gasper Law Group, 128 S. Tejon St., No. 100, from Rotary Club members and more information on the website.
For full descriptions of all butterflies and to sign up for the auction, go to csflight.org.
Rotary is a worldwide service club with the motto “Service Above Self.”