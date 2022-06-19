A framed white chef’s jacket, with jaunty red scarf tied at the neck, was in a place of honor on stage.
It was the uniform of chef Patrick Robinson, founder of Rocky Mountain Health Care and PACE’s Chef Showcase, celebrating its 11th year on May 19.
Nearby at the gourmet sampling event at The Antlers was the Chef Patrick table of family and friends “dedicated to his legacy.”
A lifelong chef after high school in New York, Robinson started leading the PACE kitchen in 2007 and, in 2011, created the nonprofit’s fundraiser, Chef Showdown. It became Chef Showcase. A laden dessert table had always been Chef Patrick’s showcase project, showcasing the sweets created by his staff.
Robinson died in 2021 at age 66 and, in his honor, the annual event is being renamed Patrick Robinson’s Chef Showcase. The 2023 showcase is planned for next June 1.
“This is the only fundraiser we do, and all the chefs donate their time,” Nate Olson, CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Care and PACE, told guests filling the sold-out ballroom.
It’s an important event for the “program of all-inclusive care provided to the elderly we serve. We consider them all family,” Olson said.
Chefs and their teams were busy dishing up samples of their dishes as lines of guests used large charger plates to carry various dishes back to tables to savor. They voted for their favorites.
At evening’s end, there were tears as first-time participant Jolhea Muhammad-Payton accepted the top prize for her Lumpia Lhea’s Filipino egg rolls, veggie lumpia with sweet chile sauce and island barbecue chicken, rice and beef.
“I love to bring our culture here,” the single mother said. “You don’t know what this means to us.” She has done catering since she was 15, and her plans are for her food truck.
Silver medal honors went to the Picnic Basket Catering team of Ketil Larsen, Seth Jaray and Audri Piper, for maple glazed pork belly.
Luchal Lucas’ Catering was the bronze winner for her popular spicy fried shrimp tacos.
Competitors in the showcase also included chefs from Bear Creek Senior Living, Beasts and Brews, Green Line Grill, Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen, Mota’s Best Catering, Roadhouse Cinemas, Silver Key, Till Neighborhood Bistro & Bar, The Warehouse, You & I Catering, Prime 25 & Fo4r North.