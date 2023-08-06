On a roaring good day, 75 motorcycles revved up for a beautiful, sunny-day Saturday ride along the Front Range.

It was for a good cause at the third annual Riders 4 Children event as shiny motorcycles of every description left from Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle the morning of July 29.

The ride was for fun and much more. It was about the needs of children and families as the nonprofit group organizes the rides to help other nonprofits — those that provide for the needs of children.

Those youngsters could be facing major illnesses, problems with shelter, education needs and others, said ride director and group founder Doug Zurek.

This 2023 ride was for Ronald McDonald House Charities, a special home away from home for families to stay close to their critically ill children in Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs. There is also a Family Room in the hospital close to children’s rooms.

The ride route went up I-25 to Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway, Monument and Palmer Lake and then back toward Powers Boulevard for a stop at Ronald McDonald House where they could visit with families and staff.

Then it was south to the end-of-ride lunch and celebration at The Public House at The Alexander on North Nevada Avenue.

Lots of motorcycle conversations and camaraderie at the gathering of motorcycle groups, clubs, Riders 4 Children members and groups of friends. Toasts with beer from Blackhat Distillery. And the auction action was lively. Manning the volunteer tables were folks from the host group and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Afternoon ending and a happy Zurek brought out a giant hand-written check for $25,000, the day’s goal, for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Engines fired up, kickstands up, helmets on and riders headed home after a successful event.

All riders are invited to Riders 4 Children fundraising rides, Zurek said. Information: riders4children.org