It was a time to celebrate after a two-year delay for the annual Red Ribbon Ball. A festive, fully vaccinated crowd of 200, wearing all shades of red, went to dinner and laughed a lot along with drag performances April 9 at The Antlers hotel.
It was so nice for everyone to be back together, said the staff and volunteers of Southern Colorado Health Network.
The $35,000 raised will go for support, programs and prevention services and education, said Jaime Harrell (she/her/hers), regional manager for the health network which serves 25 southern Colorado counties. Money raised goes toward “critical funds for people living with HIV and other health conditions.”
A touching, colorful AIDS Memorial Quilt hanging on a wall of the ballroom was, event program notes explained, “a living memorial to a generation lost to AIDS and an important HIV prevention education tool.”
Darrell Vigil (he/him/his), CEO of Colorado Health Network pointed out how times are evolving. When Southern Colorado Health Network was founded in 1994, AIDS was one of the top causes of deaths. Now, instead, the network provides essential HIV support services as well as “overdose prevention, HIV and STI testing, and providing PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis).” Those fighting “the disease of addiction” are offered a syringe access program to prevent shared syringes. Now, people aging with HIV and receiving treatment are living much longer and better lives, according to the CDC.
Featured speaker businessman Scott Rabinowitz (he/him/his) concurs with that evolution, “having lived with HIV for 11 years.” When he was diagnosed, he said, he had major fears, major concerns. Years ago, inclusion and stigma were everyday concerns, he said. At first it was just wondering “can I survive. I was not keen on checking out of a productive society.”
Now he takes just one pill each day, volunteers with nonprofits and built a second advertising agency. “It isn’t just about survival. We’re living our best lives.” After all, this (COVID) pandemic was “not our first one,” he said. “We were taking our medicine much like wearing our masks this time.”
What has helped, said Rabinowitz, is that SCHN “is there 360 degrees for the needs of the clients. They’re there with love and support. And welcomeness.”
