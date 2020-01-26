Framed and autographed sports memorabilia made for a great Third Friday evening reception of art browsing and fundraising Jan. 17 at Academy Art & Frame Co.
This project of Gary Adler and the Pro Players Association was a benefit to aid the fight against the Australian New South Wales bush fires. Adler has years of experience working with search and rescue.
As president and CEO of the nonprofit Pro Players Association, he teams volunteers and former pro athletes in the community service/charity organization.
Adler himself is a photographer, as well as a sports manager and marketer.
Through the Pro Players Association Auction Assistance Program, the auctioneer works with nonprofits for fundraising auction collectibles.