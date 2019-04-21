Students’ classroom studies in the kitchen were showcased in the most elegant way at Pikes Peak Community College’s Fran Folsom Culinary Arts Scholarship Dinner.
From hors d’oeuvres to dessert, the menu and wine pairing for special guests at Garden of the Gods Resort was created by the students, who also served the April 14 meal. They had been guided by chef mentors Josh Davies and Andres Velez and faculty members Michael Paradiso, Heidi Block, Mark Painter, Gary Hino and Richard Carpenter.
The dinner is dear to the students, many of whom are recipients of the scholarship named for Folsom, the revered teacher and culinary legend. She still works with the students, who delighted in saying she had liked their choice of this dish or that.
In the evening’s program, students described their love of food and cooking leading them toward dreams of being pastry chefs, exploring food around the world and having their own restaurants and bakeries. For one, it would be cooking “wonderful food” for the elderly in a retirement facility.
The dinner, hosted by Jon and Becky Medved for guests including the PPCC Foundation, included a spring insalata with Parmesan tuiles, seared scallops with blueberry balsamic reduction and walnut blueberry pesto, Osso Buco Alla Milanese and a trio of desserts including miniature tiramisu in a dark chocolate cup. Delicious.
“Join us next year” was their invitation to the community.