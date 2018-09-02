The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is a gathering place for meaningful connections.
More than 500 supporters gathered for a “Gift of History” breakfast Aug. 23 at The Antlers hotel for that connection.
Meg Poole, the museum’s program coordinator, said that what they do every day is create those meaningful connections “through the interpretation of regional history. History, like art, has many mediums. In fact, that is the very basis of what we do as interpreters.”
In 2017, the museum’s history story connected with a record 90,000 visitors, a number on line to jump to 100,000 this year. Food Truck Tuesdays drew 1,000 to 1,500 to the lawns for lunch this summer and fall, with many of those people also visiting exhibits inside the museum.
Director Matt Mayberry told guests the staff is preparing for next year’s March 8 accreditation-renewal site visit by the American Alliance of Museums. To be accredited, says the alliance, “These museums have demonstrated they meet standards and best practices, and shown themselves to be core educational entities that are good stewards of the collections and resources they hold in the public trust. Museums are community anchors.”
The Pioneers Museum is one of only seven alliance-accredited museums in Colorado. Others are: Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, Colorado State University; Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College; History Colorado; Museum of Western Colorado; Museum of Natural History, University of Colorado at Boulder; and the Western Museum of Mining and Industry.
The Pioneers staff also is working toward the 150th anniversary in 2021, which will focus on an in-depth major exhibit of city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer.
