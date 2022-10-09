Decade Highlights

1920s: Pikes Peak Social Welfare Fund organized. In 1922 a 100-year partnership with Early Connections Learning Centers began.

1930s: Now Community Chest, Broadmoor philanthropist Spencer Penrose donated but objected to donations to "dry" organizations.

1940s: Community Chest supported WWII efforts,working to sell $300,000 in stamps toward a fully-equipped bomber.

1970s: A national partnership between the National Football League and United Way for public awareness of social service issues.

1980s: Federal Emergency Management Agency's Emergency Food and Shelter Program established. In 1991 Pikes Peak United Way became administrators of those funds, distributing more than $7 million.

2000s: The Dolly Parton Imagination Library distributing books to children became a Pikes Peak United Way program in 2014 with more than 500,000 books since mailed to area children. The 2-1-1 resource referral line became active in the state in 2002.

2007: PPUW CEO Jerry Smith and Howard Brooks originated the Quality of Life Indicators.

2012: PPUW administered money to nonprofits for immediate and intermediate aid to families and individuals during the Waldo Canyon Fire that destroyed more than 345 homes and forced evacuation of 32,000 residents, covering 18,247 acres.

2020-21: PPUW 2-1-1 served as the resource referral line during COVID-19 pandemic.

2022: The opening of Pikes Peak United Way's Family Success Center in southeast Colorado Springs.