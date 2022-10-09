There were decades of music, dances, food and news headlines from the years as Pikes Peak United Way celebrated “100 Years of Serving the Community,”
The Broadmoor International Center turned into a Sept. 16 world of fedora hats and white boas as the 500 guests arrived for the festivities. First up, a speakeasy lounge cocktail party reception with Dance Wonderland performing to songs from the 1920s to 1940s. A touching highlight was long-marrieds Chuck and Mary Lou Murphy in the spotlight dance to “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” Canapes and drinks were from those years and included shrimp cocktail and deviled eggs.
Dinner stations followed the decades theme, moving from the ‘50s to the ‘70s. Casseroles and mini TV dinners (Salisbury steak) were first, then the ‘60s Crock-Pot station and its Little Smokies meatballs and pigs in a blanket. The ‘70s food treats were kebabs of Colorado Natural Chicken and Broadmoor Farms veggies. Dessert: pineapple upside down cake.
Lots of music went along with dinner, then more dancing by Dance Wonderland and an exuberant, cheering crowd, as well as a Western performance by chef and author Brother Luck and his wife, Tina Marie.
Pikes Peak United Way CEO Cindy Aubrey thanked attendees for years of support for their mission “to enhance youth success and family stability in the Pikes Peak region by leading and lifting (the) most vulnerable in our community with mentorship, life resources and real job opportunities.” This is the focus of the 2022 PPUW project, the Family Success Center in southeast Colorado Springs that Aubrey called “a real game changer. One of the critical services will be life coaching.”
The 100th anniversary night raised another $119,000 for the new Family Success Center as part of fundraising that has been ongoing for the past year.
The top Pikes Peak United Way annual awards were a focus of the anniversary evening. The S. Jerrard Smith Award is given in memory of one of the nonprofit’s most progressive CEOs, the late Jerry Smith. The recipient, Vicki Dimond, was Jerry Smith’s partner and together with him a longtime PPUW volunteer, board member and leader. She was honored for work with many nonprofits and thanked “for leading, teaching and guiding so many in Colorado Springs.”
The Pikes Peak United Way Lifetime Philanthropy Award honored David and Susie Jenkins for donations of over a million dollars, “changing the lives of little ones who are our future.” Their support has included books for thousands of children through Dolly Parton Imagination Library and tuition for thousands of children whose families were unable to pay for preschool or day care. In accepting the award, David quietly quoted Mother Teresa.
Sponsors of the 100th anniversary celebration included Ent Credit Union, Boecore, Pam and Dave Keller, Switchbacks, The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs Utilities, Brother Luck, Weidner Apartment Homes, Keysight Technologies, The Gazette and 11News.
Decade Highlights 1920s: Pikes Peak Social Welfare Fund organized. In 1922 a 100-year partnership with Early Connections Learning Centers began.
1930s: Now Community Chest, Broadmoor philanthropist Spencer Penrose donated but objected to donations to “dry” organizations.
1940s: Community Chest supported WWII efforts,working to sell $300,000 in stamps toward a fully-equipped bomber.
1970s: A national partnership between the National Football League and United Way for public awareness of social service issues.
1980s: Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program established. In 1991 Pikes Peak United Way became administrators of those funds, distributing more than $7 million.
2000s: The Dolly Parton Imagination Library distributing books to children became a Pikes Peak United Way program in 2014 with more than 500,000 books since mailed to area children. The 2-1-1 resource referral line became active in the state in 2002.
2007: PPUW CEO Jerry Smith and Howard Brooks originated the Quality of Life Indicators.
2012: PPUW administered money to nonprofits for immediate and intermediate aid to families and individuals during the Waldo Canyon Fire that destroyed more than 345 homes and forced evacuation of 32,000 residents, covering 18,247 acres.
2020-21: PPUW 2-1-1 served as the resource referral line during COVID-19 pandemic.
2022: The opening of Pikes Peak United Way’s Family Success Center in southeast Colorado Springs.