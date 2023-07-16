For more than 100 years, there has been community support for what today is Pikes Peak United Way.

A special evening in June was set aside for a reception at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center honoring several generations of residents who have been personal donors over the years.

It’s the Alexis de Tocqueville Society recognizing those individuals and families who have regularly contributed at the highest levels, with pledges running from $10,000 and above. They are considered transformational investors who provide a philanthropic impact.

Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO Cindy Aubrey said, “We have such rich history of giving in this city. I never knew how much Pikes Peak United Way meant to so many people.”

She said they are thankful for the generosity of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society and support of the United Way programs in the community.

The society takes its name from an early French aristocrat, political scientist, politician and historian with a philosophy of “equality of conditions.” He is known for his in-depth work: “Democracy in America.”

Honored during “In Memoriam” at the reception were three late members.

Gary Loo, who had donated to Pikes Peak United Way for 53 years, co-founded the Tocqueville Society with his brother, the late Dusty Loo. He had served as the United Way board chairman and was involved in many ways. His tribute called him thoughtful, kind and generous and a man who made life better for many in Colorado Springs.

Longtime supporter Marvin Strait was, with his wife, Shirley, “a gift to the community.” Besides their work with United Way and other nonprofits, a major gallery at the Fine Arts Center was recently named for the couple.

Banker and businessman Nelson “Buzz” Rieger joined the United Way board in 1960 and was involved for years. When he died, he left a gift of more than $300,000, Aubrey said.

A touching part of the program came with the announcement of the death that day, June 13, of “our dear friend and passionate Pikes Peak United Way board member and supporter Stephannie Finley Fortune,” Aubrey said.

Then she announced the Stephannie Finley Fortune JOY Scholarship Fund. “JOY was her word,” Aubrey explained. “She experienced joy and wanted you to experience it, as well.”

Because Fortune had touched the lives of so many young people, the scholarship “will continue Stephannie’s legacy of lifting people up, allowing them to reach their full potential.”

The scholarship “will support aspiring leaders who embody the values and vision that Stephannie embodied throughout her career.” It will go to those pursuing higher education.

Stephannie and husband Kent Fortune championed a wide variety of Pikes Peak United Way programs, including one especially close to Aubrey’s goals for the culmination of 100 years of Pikes Peak United Way. It’s the new Southeast Family Success Center. It has become an instant community center for that neighborhood, offering support and life-skills resources along with family gatherings, music, art and much more.

For information about the JOY scholarship and Pikes Peak United Way: ppunitedway.org