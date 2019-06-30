The 2-1-1 phone rings. Local family has been evicted when the parent lost her job. Mom and kids living in their car. Could someone please guide them to resources for a place to live?
This is the number dialed by more than 36,000 people in crisis last year, asking trained specialists for referrals for food, housing, utilities, home repair, emergency shelter, clothing, transportation, tax preparation, senior issues, medical care, substance abuse issues and much more.
The Pikes Peak Community Celebration on June 12 at The Broadmoor told the 2-1-1 story, and the 560 attendees and sponsors helped top the $200,000 goal.
The bilingual 2-1-1 number is out of El Paso County but serves 12 southern Colorado counties altogether. The successful benefit luncheon helped boost 2-1-1 forward again following changes implemented in 2016.
Announcing PPUW’s top honor, the S. Jerrard “Jerry” Smith Award, 2018 recipient Pam Keller said that among the many special things PPUW CEO Smith accomplished was introducing the 2-1-1 system. He also began the Quality of Life indicators and co-founded Citizens for Effective Government. Smith, who died in 2006, was called a bridge builder, a collaborator, a Renaissance man.
The award in Smith’s name went to Jim Johnson, head of GE Johnson Construction. He, too, said Keller, is a risk taker, a collaborator, “committed to making his the best community in the country.” United Way, said Johnson, is important for the community and for all his employees. He called on other companies: “When our employees have life happen, it’s important that the resources are there.”
A bright note was Johnson sharing that after his father, Gil Johnson, died in 2000, Jim got a call from family friend Gary Loo that his dad had pledged $10,000 annually to PPUW. Of course he would honor the pledge, Jim told Loo, before asking how long the donation was to have run. The answer, “until he died.” And then it passed to his son. “We’ve been paying that $10,000 for 19 years,” Johnson said, laughing.
And as he left the stage, Johnson whispered to PPUW CEO/President Cindy Aubrey, “and we’re not done yet.”
GE Johnson and Ent Credit Union made $50,000 matching grants at the Community Celebration, and Walmart donated $20,000.
Nort Bain was honored with the Lifetime Philanthropy Award.
Annual Spirit of Caring Awards went to Merrill Lynch, small company; US Bank, medium company; Ent, large company; Broadcom Inc., Best First Time United Way Workplace Campaign.
Keynote speaker Kat Lilley shared her story of coming from a dysfunctional family and moving forward only to suddenly have life crash around her. She and her six children ended up sleeping in their car before being directed by 2-1-1 to the churches of Family Promise. Today she is that nonprofit’s executive director. “Thank you for helping my family rebuild,” she told attendees.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town