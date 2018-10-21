There were 72 years of history and 185,000 reasons to celebrate as the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation wrapped up a record-breaking year.
The philanthropic history of the local rodeo season goes back to The Broadmoor’s Spencer Penrose, who before his death in 1939 had a plan in place for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo’s proceeds to benefit local military and their families.
The foundation, charged with making that happen since 1946, was called the “Mother Ship” of that charitable work by Scott Bryan. The foundation owns and operates Norris-Penrose Event Center and provides the charitable leadership behind the rodeo, Summit Catering, Cowgirls Against Cancer’s Cowgirls & Cocktails (moving to October in 2019) and Blue Jeans & Brass Gala.
This year, $185,000 was distributed to area military charities at a Sept. 11 reception in Penrose Heritage Museum.
Military representatives described using the money for Halloween and special family events, for recognition funds and awards, for emergencies and to support more families of the deployed. In one case, a recipient group paid for travel and lodging so local troops could be pallbearers for a fellow soldier.
Receiving checks were American Legion District 7, 302nd Airlift Wing, 310th Space Wing Junior Enlisted Fund, Space Command Top 3 Association, NORAD/USNORTHCOM Enlisted Recognition Fund, SMCD/ARSTRAT, 50th Space Wing Command Chief Fund, 21st Space Wing Recognition Fund, AFA Command Enlisted Fund and Fort Carson Garrison Community Services.
A new addition was TAPS, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, for survivor families of the fallen who have become “the legacies here in a new family in a new life,” said Renee Monczynski.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town