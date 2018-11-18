The Broadmoor International Center shimmered in glittering gold.
After all, “You only turn 50 once, so we want to do it right,” said Blessing Yemi Mobolade, Golden Gala co-chair for the Pikes Peak Community College Foundation.
The PPCC Foundation did it up in style Oct. 27: “Celebrating Success. Shaping the Future.” It is now the state’s largest community college outside of the Denver area, second only to Front Range Community College.
One of the most glittering moments in a formal evening filled with them came with Foundation Executive Director Lisa James‘ and PPCC President Lance Bolton‘s description of the event’s focus, the Pikes Peak 50th Promise Endowed Scholarships. These cover tuition, fees, books and supplies for students, some of whom are a bit older than recent high school graduates. Many work multiple jobs to pay for school, often supporting families. Some are in the military, and others are the first in their families to get a higher education.
Then Rob Wells from The Pikes Peak Club was introduced to make a 50th Promise scholarship donation. The guests, unaware, prepared to clap politely at a check that at first glance was $15,000. Then a gasp as several hundred people realized at once there was another zero. It was an amazing $150,000. Cheers and tears and a standing ovation.
Wells said his group had been a Sertoma Club for years starting in 1946. Then it evolved into a community service organization, The Pikes Peak Club, as they asked, “What can we do for the young people of Colorado Springs?” Money collected over the years went in part to the endowed scholarship.
This special donation and what was raised by the Golden Gala evening brought the total to $270,000.
Another special moment came when the first honorary degrees were presented to local chef/restaurateur favorites Jay Gust and Brother Luck for support of the PPCC culinary program, the college and the community.
The formal dinner tables had special centerpiece creations by college departments.
Bolton, saying “we are always about the students,” had an opportunity to share plans to “grow northward in our fastest-growing Rampart Range campus.” Students are excited about the growth, he teased, especially since their new facilities “will be close to In-N-Out Burger.” An inside joke from Bolton, who’s a plant-based foodie.
Gala Gold sponsors were GE Johnson Construction Co., Ent Credit Union, Steve and Christy Kaczmarek, UCHealth and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town