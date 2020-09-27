During this challenging year for music and musicians, Philharmonic Music Director Josep Caballé-Domenech invited supporters to the virtual Uncorked, a wine and music pairing and a performance by a famed musical guest.
The Sept. 17 fundraiser was a symbol of hope for future Philharmonic performances, presenters said. “All you need is a comfortable chair and online access to Zoom. We’ll take care of the rest,” according to the invitation.
Delivered to homes were three bottles of West Coast wines from Sovereignty Wines chosen by Sommelier Michaela Hightower, matched with paired bites created by Patti White.
A pinot gris 2019 went with a baby greens salad with walnuts, pears and goat cheese for the first pairing.
Pairing Two: O’Beron Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, “a bad boy red,” with grilled flank steak and a dried cherry port sauce and Gorgonzola crumble.
For dessert: Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 with Petits Pots de Crème au Chocolate.
And on Zoom, renowned pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, artistic director of the Vail Valley Music Festival and, since 1995, artist member of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
Upcoming virtual nonprofit fundraisers:
• Cowgirls Against Cancer, formerly Cowgirls & Cocktails, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 2, Good Company, 7625 N. Union Blvd., tent on the front patio, Pink Pony drinks, live music; 3-7 p.m. Oct. 8, shopping at fab’rik, 5278 N. Nevada Ave.; Black Forest Backyard Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 10, 12530 Black Forest Road, outdoor market.
• Oct. 3 is Empty Bowls day for Tri-Lakes Cares as Monument Hill Kiwanis Club makes adaptations to its annual event. $20 at MHKiwanis.org, drive through to pick up bowls created by local artists and bid at the silent auction at Tri-LakesCares.org. No meal served this year.
• Golf4Prevention, Becky Baker Foundation, breast cancer prevention, Oct. 5, Broadmoor Golf Club. beckybakerfoundation.org.
• Fostering Hope livestream, support for foster families and young adults who were in the foster care system, noon and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, YouTube or fosteringhopefoundation.org/2020event.
•Inside Out Ally Up 30th anniversary, virtual, 7 p.m., Oct. 8, stories from LGBTQ+ youth, Broadway performances, insideoutys.org/ally-up-30-years
• Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy, Oct. 10. Virtual. Supports Zach’s Place program for kids with disabilities. Comic Steve Mazan. Silent auction. sksfcolorado.org/event/noc
•11th annual Shrimp Boil for Cheyenne Village, order curbside pick-up Shrimp Boil dinner and s’mores dessert by Oct. 20 at cheyennevillage.org/shrimp-boil. Pick up 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23, Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Dinner at home, virtual program 7 p.m.
• Annual Innkeeper Live, virtual, Lutheran Family Services, for foster, immigration and refugee programs, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, tickets lfsrm.org/innkeeper by Oct. 17.
• Tall Tales benefit presented by Children’s Literacy Center, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, celebrity guests read “Wonky Donkey,” hear success stories from CLC families and tutors, live auction. childrensliteracycenter.org
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Oct. 25, $30 and $5 for furry friends, price increases Oct. 26 and Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020
• 48th annual November Noel, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, newest program Preemie Family Assistance Fund, NICU virtual tour, free, registration to come.