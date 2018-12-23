The powerful sounds of Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky resonated across Garden of the Gods Club as the Colorado Springs Philharmonic played for the Philharmonic Guild’s second annual Winter Dinner on Dec. 13.
A sold-out audience of 150 had a formal dinner before the private concert under the direction of Concertmaster Michael Hanson.
Philharmonic Music Director Josep Caballé-Domenech had a rare opportunity to just sit and enjoy the music, as he and wife Monica Sabate visited with guests. They had just arrived back in Colorado Springs from Colombia, where he also serves as director artístico at Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá. Then they would be flying out for Christmas with family in Barcelona.
Winning the top bid in the live auction, the traveling maestro also will be planning a family trip to a beachfront penthouse on Marco Island, Fla., donated by Hope and Joe Mena.
Giving back to the guild, Caballé-Domenech offered his own live auction donation, “Dinner with the Maestro,” where he prepares a gourmet Spanish dinner for eight.
The guild’s Winter Dinner supports the Philharmonic and the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony’s Young Artist Solo Competition.
The Winter Dinner Committee, co-chaired by Hope Mena and Janis Cross, was Catherine Creppon, Lauren Cross, Vicki Dimond, Kim Gunderson, Robyn Hamilton, Jim Montgomery and DJ Smyth.
