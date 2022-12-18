Peak Vista Community Health Centers continued its always anticipated Olympic Breakfast of Champions fall tradition, and 490 guests at The Broadmoor responded by raising $205,000 for two community programs.
It was an opportunity to hear firsthand the story of famed Olympic diver Greg Louganis while helping support the nonprofit’s 23 clinics that help almost 90,000 people each year.
Fundraising was for two specific programs: First Visitor and Well Child Waiting. In First Visitor, for families with children ages birth to 5, there is free, one-on-one support and connection to resources for families and caregivers in their own homes.
Well Child Waiting Areas are available to parents with their medical appointments who need free daytime child care for their healthy youngsters.
Those are just two of the programs focusing on care of “the whole person,” speakers pointed out. That includes medical, dental and behavioral health care.
The personable Louganis, a five-time Olympic diving medalist considered one of the best divers in the world, said the “whole person” mission is what drew him to support Peak Vista.
A physically fit athlete, he suffered a frightening head injury when he hit the diving board at the 1988 Summer Olympics. He had been knocked unconscious in 1979 as well.
Only years later did medical specialists discover those accidents had caused concussion CTE, the same as that affecting football players and, until Louganis, diagnosed only after death.
For Louganis it was why he has suffered decades of chronic depression and living in a mental “black cloud” he has to lift himself out of.
In 1995, he went public with the diagnosis he was HIV positive, a death sentence at that time, he was certain. Instead, with treatment advances, he is now an LGBTQ+ activist, an author and a public speaker living in California.