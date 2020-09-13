For 23 years Pasta in the Park had been a late-summer tradition. Filling a huge green field on the grounds of Myron Stratton campus with big white party tents, it was a lively competition between local pasta cooking groups acting out crazy and original team themes.
And it was all for an important cause, TESSA programs supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
This pandemic year, of course, called for something creatively different. And on Aug. 29 Pasta in the Park moved via Zoom and Facebook to private homes for Pasta on the Porch.
But the goal remained the same, as more than $45,600 was raised toward TESSA’s goal of working toward “ending domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking in our community.”
For dinner apart together, there were Pasta Party Kits complete with pasta serving spoons and ladles, baguettes, pasta noodles and bottles of 2018 Oberon Cabernet. Five containers contained competition sauces by local chefs, and by dinner’s end diners communitywide cast votes for their favorites.
During the cooking and eating, Kande of Distillery 291 demonstrated a special event cocktail.
At spaced tables on the Myron Stratton lawn, three judges were choosing which of the five sauces would receive their top vote. Chef Brother Luck said he was looking for flavor, texture, balance and “how viscosity hits the palate.” He was joined by judges Meagan Thomas, Springs Native food and fitness blogger, and Lauren McDonald of Fox 21.
The judges’ choice was TJ of Mood Tapas. Taking People’s Choice was Justin Castor of Urban Egg. Other chefs represented Mark Anthony’s Pretzels, Colorado Crust Pizza Co. and Stellina Pizza Cafe.
Upcoming virtual nonprofit fundraisers:
• Uncorked: Music + Wine + Home Delivery, Philharmonic Music Director Josep Caballe-Domenech hosts a virtual Zoom evening with surprise celebrity pianist, wine and food pairings, $250, or $100 without wine and food, Thursday, register csphilharmonic.org
• One Nation Walking Together invites folks in fuzzy slippers on comfy couches to NOT attend its nonevent fundraiser on Sept.19. Donations provide necessities to needy Native American areas. Donate: onenationwt.org or mail ONWT, 3150 N. Nevada Ave., 80907.
• Youth Symphony virtual Night of White Lights, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, participants invited to dress up in white and celebrate at home, free, or appetizers and libations picnic basket delivered from Garden of the Gods Catering, $100 per couple, music by Collective Groove, csysa.yapsody.com
• Third Annual Come Walk With Me Fundraising Breakfast, Springs Recovery Connection, celebrating addiction recovery, virtually this year, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 24. srchope.org
•Rotary Butterflies Flight, large and petite art butterflies auction, 6 p.m. Sept. 26, virtual, bidding now, csflight.org.
•Night at the Drive In for CPCD, Oct. 1, gates at 6 p.m., video Head Start program, complimentary treats and drinks, RSVP for parking by Sept. 24, cpcdheadstart.org
• Oct. 3 will be Empty Bowls day for Tri-Lakes Cares as Monument Hill Kiwanis Club makes adaptations to its annual event. $20 donations at MHKiwanis.org, drive through to pick up bowls created by local artists and bid at the silent auction at Tri-LakesCares.org. No meal can be served this year.
• Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy, Oct. 10. Virtual. Supports Zach’s Place program for kids with disabilities. Comic Steve Mazan. Silent auction. sksfcolorado.org/event/noc
• Annual Innkeeper Live, virtual, Lutheran Family Services for foster, immigration and refugee programs, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, tickets lfsrm.org/innkeeper by Oct. 17.
• Forty-eighth annual November Noel, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, newest program Preemie Family Assistance Fund, NICU virtual tour, free, registration link upcoming.