It has been about pasta and the best in competition chefs for 30 years — and on Aug. 27, 11 more teams answered the call for the 1970s-themed Pasta in the Park.
As is tradition, they raised money for the nonprofit TESSA beneath a big white party tent on the grounds of Myron Stratton Home, with crazy costumes and music from this year’s chosen decade.
Saucing it up for votes were the teams: Ziebell’s Cucina; Forensic Nurse Examiners/UCHealth; The Success Collective-Downtown Chapter; ANB Bank; Colorado Springs Utilities; Peace, Love and Pasta; Springs Rescue Mission; Wolfe and Key Marketing; Fort Carson’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program; Ent Credit Union; and The Gazette.
Wine distributors, distilleries and breweries paired samples to go with the different pastas.
Receiving top votes as the 2022 champion was Brittney Hansen and her team from The Success Collective, with their name for the night The Pasta Collective.
After the competition, guests learned about the work of TESSA for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking and raised $144,000 for that mission.
TESSA empowers those victims “to take back the life that is rightfully theirs.”
CEO Anne Markley said there are 20,000 victims “every single year,” and 50% of those in the Safehouse are children. TESSA “is the light in the dark,” she said.
Survivors told their gripping stories in the evening’s video. One was a daughter whose dad murdered her mother. A young woman had been strangled by the man she loved. A man who needed support planned his suicide and was told how to contact TESSA. One woman was 8 and watched her mother being abused but couldn’t do anything about it. A woman survived abuse with TESSA’s help and says, “I’m finally free and can give my kids the life they deserve.” A young woman admitted that “the hardest part is taking that first step” to escape the abuse.
Markley admonished, “Don’t ask a victim ‘why do you stay?’ Instead, ‘what can we do to make them safe?’”
TESSA, law enforcement and people in the field are seeing an increase in the amount of violence against victims, Markley said. However, just a week before Pasta in the Park, TESSA was alerted it would no longer be provided almost half of needed protective orders.
“This impacts these victims,” she said.
According to advocates at TESSA, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the United States have been abused in a domestic violence situation.
TESSA’s local history dates back to May 1977, during a higher rate of calls to local law enforcement from women threatened or assaulted by their partners. Before that, it had been considered a private matter, the nonprofit said. Until 2001, TESSA was known as the Center for the Prevention of Domestic Violence. As it became more multifaceted, said Markley, the name was changed to TESSA for Trust, Education, Safety, Support, Advocacy. The assistance now also includes Housing First, Project LIFT for connections to lawyers, and counseling services.