Homeowners Phil Parker and Vanessa Johnson won’t move into their mountainside Bella Découvre (“Beautiful Discovery”) Parade of Homes dream home until the first of September but shared a sneak peek Aug. 4 to benefit the nonprofit Partners in Housing.
The “Built to Last” wine and hors d’oeuvres reception teamed Partners in Housing and the nonprofit HBA Cares arm of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, along with the home builder, Lain and Barbara Chappell of Solid Rock Custom Homes. Catering was by Common Cause, and volunteers were from the Gleneagle Sertoma Club.
Lain told guests his company “loves to give back,” and “we open doors for Phil and Vanessa tonight to open doors for others.” Nine Parade of Homes builders had vied to be chosen for the fundraiser to help Partners in Housing with its “One Family One Year” goal of providing families in crisis with a year of transitional housing, services, life skills education and assistance to become self-sufficient.
Giving a first-person testimonial was single mom Claudia Gonzalez, who had lived in a car with her children for 18 months. Now they have “our own place,” she earned her GED, has a home-care job, paid off her debts and has applied for scholarships to go to college, as has daughter Vanessa Garcia, who graduated from high school this year. “I’m working to rebuild my life,” said Gonzalez. Hers was one of 133 families helped last year.
Reception sponsors were U.S. Bank, Harris Group Realty, El Pomar Foundation and The Myron Stratton Home.
The Upper Skyway Bella Découvre home, designed Rustic Industrial Modern with indoor floating stairs, is part of the HBA Parade of Homes running through Aug. 19, showing 37 homes by 27 builders throughout the area. Info at springsparade.com
