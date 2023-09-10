How best to honor 25 years of Opera Theatre of the Rockies? Fittingly, with a full concert including special guest stars singing Mozart, Verdi and Strauss, a reception for donors at Patty Jewett and a gala celebration at Penrose House Garden Pavilion with performances of Puccini, Donizetti and even “Tonight” from “West Side Story.”

But there was an even more emotional focus as beloved founder Martile Rowland was stepping down as the leader, the artistic director. She is Opera Theatre of the Rockies, musicians, her students and members of the community told her over and over.

The honoree said with a soft smile, “It’s been a great life. I’m not going anywhere. It’s been a great ride.” She’s now the not-retired artistic director emerita, admitting “it’s time to look ahead at the next 25 years as we plan our next season” as she works with Steven LaCasse, who had been artistic director of OTR’s well-known summer program.

The honoree has an impressive history of opera roles, featured internationally and around the country, even including the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall. She came to Colorado Springs when her very supportive husband, James, who died in 2016, started a new job here 40 years ago.

That led to starting Opera Theatre of the Rockies in 1998 with support from leaders of the local arts community. First production, a very popular “The Merry Widow.” She has brought opera to more than 100,000 youngsters in local schools with the program “Opera Theatre Goes to School” and has taught dozens of opera students over the years. The 20-year-old Vocal Arts Festival is a training and performance program and Young Artists and Outreach Ensemble provides concert opportunities.

The “Martile tribute” at the 25th anniversary thanked her for years “of heartfelt dedication to bringing opera to diverse audiences across southern Colorado. You have opened the eyes of thousands of people, young and old, from a multitude of backgrounds to the most exquisite beauty of this art form.”

At the donor reception, Rowland recognized what has helped make Colorado Springs an especially welcoming location for opera. “It’s everyone in this room,” she said. For example, she pointed out that different sponsors had been responsible for the appearances of out-of-town stars of the anniversary concert. Gloria and Allan Wendt sponsored Metropolitan Opera soprano Brittany Renee. Dr. Susan Rae Jensen and Tom Trainer sponsored national soprano Annamarie Zmolek and the Pikes Peak Opera League sponsored Metropolitan Opera bass baritone Ashraf Sewailam. “That just doesn’t happen everywhere,” said Solveig Olsen, president of the board of directors.

Susanne Wheeler and Gloria Wendt were honored as co-chairs of the 25th anniversary season.

The Celebration Week event sponsors were Herman Tiemens, Tiemens Foundation; First United Methodist Church; El Pomar Foundation; Robert and Jenny Cowan; and You & I Caterers with a special thank-you to Patty Jewett Grill and Sally Doyle.