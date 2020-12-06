Comfortably at home in October, dog lovers across the U.S. watched video of dogs successfully saved from breeding mills and virtually met the staff of National Mill Dog Rescue in Peyton. (nmdr.org)
There was bidding in a silent auction and an educational look at the nonprofit’s work to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome” commercial breeding dogs whose work is over. Since 2007, NMDR has rescued over 15,000 dogs, many of whom who would have been killed instead.
During the evening, several hundred viewers from California to Vermont, Texas to Wisconsin, and many from Colorado donated $125,000 to help the rescue continue its work during the pandemic, a time when many nonprofits have been hit hard with loss of funding.
Until this year, the annual fundraiser had been a glittering formal event at The Broadmoor, shared with guests and adoptable canines. For 2020, it went casual, virtual and free, open to all and sponsored by Hammers Construction Inc.
There were top bidders for special items such as naming a play yard at the kennel and having their pet chosen as next year’s featured gala dog. The 2021 calendar with rescue-dog models was introduced and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/y25s53xd.
To no one’s surprise, after the benefit, NMDR founder and Executive Director Theresa Strader and a staff member prepared to leave on the next rescue mission.
Upcoming nonprofit fundraisers:
•Virtual Red Ribbon Ball silent auction, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Health Network benefit to fight HIV/AIDs, tinyurl.com/ y5bf43uk
•23rd YOT Club Holiday Toy Drive, through Sunday, donate books or toys for K-6 at 12 locations, see YOT Club Colorado Springs on Facebook.
• 2020 Trees of Life, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, outside Pioneers Museum, in memory of loved ones who died, also red, white and blue lights honoring military and first responders, tinyurl.com/y27y2rsl
•Bacchus Wine Club‘s virtual holiday benefit for Inside Out Youth Services. Dec. 12, Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tasting packages from The Picnic Basket. Register by Dec. 9. insideoutys.org
•38th annual Bob Telmosse Christmas Giveaway for those in need, vehicle drive-through, 10 a.m. Dec. 19, UCHealth Park Parking Lot, 4385 Tutt Blvd., food for families, gift cards for children, COVID guidelines, santa-bob.org/events.html