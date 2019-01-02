The new year is filling with nonprofit fundraising galas, benefits, sports activities and well-known speakers around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Here is a Save the Dates list to start the year. More will be announced as dates and venues are set.
JANUARY
Jan. 12: Fine Arts Center Youth Repertory Program benefit, “A New Brain,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, csfineartscenter.org.
Jan. 16: 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com
Jan. 26: Centennial Year Kickoff, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, public open house, special member VIP reception, coloradocollege.edu/fac
Jan. 31: One Colorado Education Fund, Southern Colorado Ally Awards, The Mining Exchange, one-colorado.org
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2: Fly Fishing Film Tour, Healing Waters Benefit, Stargazers Theatre, anglerscovey.com
Feb. 5: Community Leadership Awards, Leadership Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods Collection, leadershippikespeak.wufoo.com
Feb. 16: Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village, The Antlers, CheyenneVillage.org
Feb. 16: The Angel Ball, Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, aoafallen.org
Feb. 21: Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region Youth of the Year Dinner and Celebration, The Antlers, bgcppr.org
Feb. 22: Monte Carlo Masquerade Winter Gala, Colorado Springs Chorale, The Antlers, cschorale.org
Feb. 22: StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration, military and veterans healing through equine therapy, Norris-Penrose Event Center, stablestrides.org
Feb. 23: 36th Heart Ball, “To the Moon and the Stars, To Life,” The Broadmoor, tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5
Feb. 24: Hope, Hearts & Home luncheon, Family Promise, The Antlers, familypromisecos.org
Feb. 28: Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast, The Antlers, choralaborative.org
MARCH
March 1: Touch-a-Truck, Junior League, Norris-Penrose Event Center, jlcoloradosprings.org
March 3: International Women’s Day, The Pinery, eventbrite.com, facebook
March 7: Recipe for Hope, Care and Share Food Bank, The Broadmoor, careandshare.org
March 7-9: Colorado Springs Wine Festival, Wines of Portugal, to benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, The Broadmoor, coloradospringsconservatory.org
March 14: Hometown Heroes, American Red Cross, Humanitarian of the Year Bill Tutt, Broadmoor West, redcross.org/local/colorado
March 15: Nonprofit Day Conference, Colorado Nonprofit Association, The Antlers, coloradononprofits.org
March 16: St. Patrick’s Day Gala, Catholic Charities, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, CCharitiesCC.org/StPatsGala
March 16: Dodgeball Classic, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Air Force Academy, BigLittleColorado.org
APRIL
April 2: Reason to Hope Luncheon, Alzheimer’s Association, The Antlers, alz.org/co
April 11: Colorado Springs Teen Court 25th Anniversary Luncheon, DoubleTree Hotel, csteencourt.org
April 11: CASA Light of Hope, The Antlers, casappr.org
April 12: Shivers Concert Series, PPLD Shivers Fund, pianist Karen Walwyn and Brian Major from “Aida,” shiversfund.com
April 12: TEAL Charity Auction, Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, BeOvaryAware.org
April 13: Never Alone Foundation Family Ball, Cheyenne Lodge, The Broadmoor, laurelsmessage.org
April 17: 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com
April 17: Joe Henjum Senior Accolades, Senior Resource Council, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd.,seniorresourcecouncil.org
April 20: Red Ribbon Ball, Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project, Antlers Hotel, coloradohealthnetwork.org
April 26: Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball, Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs, childrenscoloradofoundation.org
April 27: ACF Pikes Peak Chefs “Culinary Passport,” St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, pikespeakchefs.org
April 27: Fur Ball, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, hsppr.org
MAY
May 1: Opera season preview luncheon, Pikes Peak Opera League, The Pinery, pikespeakoperaleague.org
May 4: Chocoholic Frolic 25th anniversary, Kidpower, The Pinery, kidpowercs.org
May 4: UCHealth Memorial Hospital 17th Annual Gala, Building the Future of Healthcare Together, The Broadmoor, uchealthmemorialcares.org/gala
May 4: Walk to Defeat ALS, America the Beautiful Park, tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da
May 5: Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival, Stargazers Theatre, stargazerstheatre.com
May 8: Taste of Tri Lakes Cares, Flying Horse Ranch, tri-lakescares.org
May 8: Silver Key Senior Services, Lunch at The Broadmoor, silverkey.org
May 11: Fashion Show & Auction, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, The Broadmoor, TSACS.org
May 16: Chef Showcase, Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Hotel Eleganté, rmhcare.org
May 19: Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride, 45 miles, VeteransRide.org
JUNE
June 1: Pikes Peak Opera League Soiree, Pikes Peak Palliative Care reception area, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Rd., pikespeakoperaleague.org
June 15: Zoo Ball, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, cmzoo.org
JULY
July 17: 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com
July 26: ADA Celebration Luncheon, “Advancing Disability-Friendly Health Care,” The Independence Center, Hotel Elegante, theindependencecenter.org
July 28: Shivers Concert Series, PPLD Shivers Fund, “Evening of Inspirational Song,” Packard Hall, Colorado College, shiversfund.com
July Date TBD: Off the Street breakfast, Urban Peak, Colorado Avenue bridge, urbanpeak.org
July Date TBD: Big Run, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Location TBD, BigLittleColorado.org
AUGUST
Aug. 10: Colorado Springs Powwow, One Nation Walking Together, Norris-Penrose Event Center, onenationwt.org
Aug. 15-17: Discover Goodwill’s An Enchanted Weekend, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, discovermygoodwill.org
August Date TBD: Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bruncheon, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, BigLittleColorado.org
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 7: Centennial Celebration Gala, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, csfineartscenter.org
Sept. 14: Pawtoberfest, Bear Creek Regional Park hsppr.org.
Sept. 14: Night of White Lights, Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, secret location announced immediately prior to event, csysa.com
Sept. 21: Cat-on-Tap, Catamount Institute at the Beidleman Environmental Center, outdoor fundraising evening, catamountinstitute.org
Sept. 21: Teens With Promise banquet, location TBD, teenswithpromise.org
OCTOBER
Oct. 3: Cowgirls and Cocktails, Norris-Penrose Event Center, on Facebook
Oct. 10: Business & Arts lunch, COPPeR and Chamber and EDC, The Antlers, culturaloffice.org
Oct. 11: Olympic City USA “Catch the Spirit” luncheon, The Broadmoor, coloradosprings.gov/olympic-city-usa
Oct. 16: 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com
Oct. 17: A Night of Excellence, Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-southern-colorado
Oct. 17: Big Night Out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Location TBD, BigLittleColorado.org
Oct. 23: Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, Broadmoor World Arena, coloradospringssports.org
Oct. 24: Breakfast of Champions, Peak Vista Community Health Centers, speaker TBD, The Broadmoor, peakvista.org
Oct. 25: Shivers Concert Series, PPLD Shivers Fund, shiversfund.com
Oct. 26: TESSA Encore Gala, The Broadmoor, tessacs.org
Oct. 30: CPCD...giving children a head start Chair Project Community Giving Events, breakfast and cocktail events, The Antlers, cpcdheadstart.org
NOVEMBER
Nov. 1: Jewel of a Wine Tasting, Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris-Penrose Event Center, csteencourt.org
Nov. 2: Gingerbread & Jazz, Early Connections Learning Centers, earlyconnections.org
Nov. 21: Empty Stocking Fund Opening Reception, Penrose House, FillAnEmptyStocking.org
November Date TBD: Peak Military Care Network “Honoring the Brave” breakfast, pmcn.org
November Date TBD: November Noel, Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, newbornhope.org
DECEMBER
December Dates TBD: Holiday teas, McAllister House Museum, mcallisterhouse.org
Dec. 22: Debutante Ball, The Broadmoor