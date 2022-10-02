A little wind and a little rain arrived early and quickly departed, letting the sun shine in on glistening whiteness at the seventh Night of White Lights for Colorado Springs Youth Symphony.
More than 220 guests in snow-white clothing at snow-white tables shared the Sept. 9 evening of good food, music and dancing on the broad green lawn at Gold Hill Mesa.
When the moon came out, the darkened site was transformed with white light designs by Timberline Landscaping.
Event chair Jim Mahoney had a broad smile about a successful fundraiser in Paris he had first read about some years ago. It was perfect for Youth Symphony galas here as well, he thought, and the tradition took shape.
The Night of White Lights format begins with a secret location attendees learn about the night before the event. Then, dressed all in white, they arrive with picnic meals, often to share with their invited guests who have dishes to add.
The lively evening continues with entertainment and dancing, in this case to the popular sounds from Collective Groove.
The evening had started with music as well as guests arrived for VIP reception cocktails at the Community Center. Playing background music selections were four young people from the Youth Symphony Chamber Music Program: Julia Calcagno, Caroline Mote, Samuel Rollence and Lance Johnson.
There was art as well to enjoy from an art opening at the center by Lisa Deen and Jon Francis curated by Cottonwood Center for the Arts.
As guests ate their dinners there were solo performances by Youth Symphony members. Caleb Seifert, 2022 Principal Cello, played a piece by Bach, and 2022 Concertmaster Teaq Kuzmich chose a violin concerto by Mendelssohn.
CSYSA CEO Keven Stewart enthusiastically welcomed guests and shared the news of a capital campaign for the group's first building purchase, located at 3113 Primrose St. The Night of White Lights raised $20,000 to help open the 2022-23 season.
Special guests introduced were members of the local Carl Bourgeois/Stroud family, who had been previous hosts of the gala.
The Youth Symphony, founded in 1980, now involves students in more than 60 performances each year locally and even internationally. During the 2021-22 season CSYSA supported over 500 students from 74 Pikes Peak region schools, Stewart said in program notes.
Evening sponsors were Gold Hill Mesa, Kirkpatrick Bank, McDivitt Law Firm, Wells Fargo Advisors, Wood Law Firm, Ellie and Warren Bontrager, Gary and Anne Foote, Jim and Christa Mahoney, Lynn and Norm Peterson, AJS Consulting Group, Melissa and Tad Foster, Garry and Nancy Pittman, David and Cheryl Schwartz. Supporting donors were Bristol Brewing Company, The Pouring Parlor and Weber Street Liquor.
Upcoming: CSYSA Fall Concerts, Ent Center for the Arts, Oct. 23; Fall Chamber Concert, 3113 Primrose St.; Holiday Concert, Pikes Peak Center, Dec. 3. For information: csysa.com/events.