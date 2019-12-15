Since 1973, Newborn Hope has been a loving volunteer effort for local women.
Fashionable designer runway luncheon shows, the latest ski wear worn by adorable youngsters and, more recently, November Noel holiday evening galas have been the fundraising delights leading to more than $5 million raised for premature babies, their families and prenatal care.
On Nov. 23 at The Broadmoor, enthusiastic 2019 November Noel attendees learned about a new grant program to help families who have premature babies. When families take their tiny ones home from the NICU, The Preemie Family Assistance Fund will be designed to help financially with that transition starting in 2020.
Families are faced with unexpected needs after the often lengthy stays in the hospital, said board president Lindsay Pechek.
The evening’s videos put the spotlight on the stories from mothers of preemies Kappy Stewart and Cori Levinson; from a NICU nurse who cares for the newborns, Ellie Gembol; and neonatal nurse practitioner Camille Hodapp.
Co-chairs of the gala were Tracy Coons and Tarah King. J.J. Kaelin and Johnny Joy were emcees.
Board members also include Marne O’Brien-Hillis, president elect; Cheryl Tolley, Carey Stark, Nicole Clementi, Yvonne Conrad, Jennifer Cooper, Elly Durham, Sharon Enoch, Ashley Fritz, Elizabeth Genuario, Martha Grubaugh, Brenda Heinicke, Stacy Kreil, Amanda McPherson, Pat Pate, Becky Schaub; and Carla Kenny and Brenda Whitlock, executive advisers.
