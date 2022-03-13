Sabrina Wienholtz had an unusual luncheon on Feb. 28. She visited with more than 100 guests, meeting many new people, and helped announce 2022’s newest Community Leadership Award recipients.
That was her introduction to her job during her first hour as the new executive director of Leadership Pikes Peak. The local nonprofit was created in 1976 to develop civic leadership. There are more than 2,400 alumni from LPP’s multiple programs.
Wienholtz was interim director of business operations at Ent Center for the Arts, her final position during years at UCCS. For 10 years she worked in Student Life at the university and had been director of student clubs, organizations and leadership. That position cultivated leadership, “much like Leadership Pikes Peak,” she said.
The annual Community Leadership Award recipients were named in four categories. The highest accolade, the Makepeace Community Trustee Award, named for former LPP executive director and Colorado Springs Mayor Mary Lou Makepeace, went to Diane Price. She is retiring in June after 33 years as president and CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers. 2022 is the 125th anniversary of the historic early childhood care centers.
The Price nomination said, “A committed advocate for early care and education. As she has built Early Connections to be a national model of excellence, her work has stretched beyond the limits of our community and has impacted the early childhood education industry around the country.” She served on the Transition Advisory Group for Colorado’s new Department of Early Childhood, leading to universal preschool starting in 2023.
Zach Barker was named Community Inspiration Leader for his work as a volunteer. A certified economic developer, he is president of the Startup Support Center, providing entrepreneur development training. He is an instructor with the Gateway Program Seminar at UCCS, in which faculty help students as they adjust to university life.
Beth Braaten received the Community Inspiration Leadership Award for professional leadership. She is campus vice president of community relations at Colorado Technical University for Colorado Springs and Aurora campuses. She has been with the university since 1999 and had also been in admissions, marketing and outreach.
Named the Emerging Leader was Kristen Faith Sharpe, founder of The Nonprofit Makeover, Breaking the Violence Against Domestic Violence, Boss Babe Networking and S’Mommy. In her public speaking tours, she encourages women to share their stories because they can inspire others. Her mantra to all: “My Voice Matters.”