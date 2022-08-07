Nate Springer’s retirement lasted one week.
After his change of command ceremony as garrison commander of Fort Carson on July 19, the colonel stepped into a new position as president and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado on July 25.
His new staff members celebrated his first day with their informal change of command as outgoing CEO Lynne Telford transferred power by passing Care and Share’s huge symbolic fork to the new leader.
Telford had alerted the nonprofit’s board in January that after 11 years she would retire to spend more time with family and friends and to travel after her successor was named.
Springer told staff he could not replace Telford but would work to carry on her legacy.
Military and community came together on July 28 to welcome Springer and his wife, Rachael, in his new nonprofit position. The Penrose House reception was hosted by El Pomar Foundation’s Kyle Hybl and the Care and Share Board.
Springer is a great for the job, board chair Tim Sullivan told guests, because of “his great passion and his commitment to community in fighting food insecurity.”
Springer shared with guests that during his almost 24 years in the military he had seen food insecurity all over the world.
He served three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and lived in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia as well as in the Pacific area.
Serving the people of southern Colorado and fighting hunger is an honor, he said. “None of us should have to look at our neighbors and worry if they are hungry.”
Care and Share has a network of 273 partner food pantries and meal programs, providing more than 20 million free meals each year to those in need across 31 counties.
Upcoming: The signature annual Care and Share fundraiser, the Recipe for Hope luncheon, will be March 2 at The Broadmoor.