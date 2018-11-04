Their mission is to “rescue the pet store puppies’ parents.”
That has added up to more than 13,000 rescues of breeding-mill stock over 11 years, said National Mill Dog Rescue’s godmother, Executive Director Theresa Strader. Now they’re working on “changing the lives of another 13,000 mill dogs.”
She shared NMDR’s story with 370 supporters, volunteers, staff and animal lovers at a glittering fundraising gala Oct. 13 at The Broadmoor.
Little dogs, straight from the photos on the rescue’s Facebook page and milldogrescue.org, were in The Broadmoor ballrooms, where they were fussed over, carried around and petted by guests in formal attire. Some dogs were chosen for adoption.
Strader’s start was with a small Italian greyhound named Lily, deformed from being caged and producing litter after litter, year after year, possibly several dozen times.
Strader went to an auction of throw-away breeding dogs to get that one little greyhound and surprised her husband by coming home with 13 dogs. The only place at home for them was in renovated chicken coops.
“As little as 10 years ago, we were doing our rescue mission in chicken coops and would never have dreamed of an amazing 50-kennel operation and a dinner at The Broadmoor,” she said a bit incredulously.
Now they get calls from breeders to come get the used-up dogs before they’re killed.
“Most breeders are not doing anything illegal,” Strader said. “We’re just grateful they trust us enough to give us their dogs.”
Most of these dogs had been caged their entire lives with little human contact.
“This is the only way for them to experience life outside the cage,” she said.
Last year, NMDR needed a modern veterinary clinic and an area for dogs needing the most rehabilitation before going to foster homes and being put up for adoption.
That happened when the Timothy Center was donated by the Black Forest David Wismer family in memory of their Shih Tzu, Timothy.
This year’s gala had a goal of $120,000 to create a meet-and-greet area for new and potential owners and families to get to know their special family additions. Also on the dream list for the facility in Peyton was an expanded small-dog area and an easy-to-clean solid floor for those kennels.
With a lively auction by Adam Kevil, they met their $120,000 goal that night.
The evening’s planning committee onsisted of Colleen Bunkers, Kim Green, Gerri Nelson, Jenny Whitt and Andrew Wilson.
To no one’s surprise, volunteers and staff headed out the morning after the gala on another rescue mission.
