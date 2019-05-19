Mental illness isn’t hidden behind closed doors as much as it’s “Stepping Into the Light,” NAMI Colorado Springs told 700 supporters, volunteers and families at its 9th annual fundraising breakfast May 2 at The Broadmoor.
But there is still much more to do, said third-time event chair Tyra Sandoval and NAMI Executive Director Lori Jarvis. To support programs such as Mental Health First Aid, Peer to Peer support and the Colorado Crisis Text Line for teens at risk of suicide, $212,100 was donated. It will help NAMI “educate, support and advocate for those with mental illness and their families,” said Sandoval and Jarvis.
Mental illness is also the focus of an intensive, year-long journalism series reported by The Gazette, Editor Vince Bzdek said in the event video.
NAMI, meanwhile, started operating from a new site May 6. Their little house on East Willamette Avenue, donated for 10 years, was diagnosed with mold, necessitating a move. The new office is at 1615 S. Murray Blvd., on the Silver Key Senior Services campus, closer to the new Peak Vista Community Health Center and AspenPointe mental health clinics.
The 2019 NAMI award winners were honored. Volunteers of the Year Tamara Cannafax and Jerry Fleckenstein lead Peer-to-Peer trainings and other support groups. Partner of the Year was Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, working with the Below the Surface text line. Teen Advocates of the Year, working with the teen awareness state Crisis Text Line, were Julia Austin, Logan Bliss, Madison Eurich, Chad Hawthorne, Alexis McCowan, Jaydi Starling, Emma Weien and Paiton Zufelt.
NAMI volunteer Kellee O’Brien paid tribute to fellow volunteer and friend Sherry Scott, who died of cancer in January. For John and Karen Mullen, it was personal. They are NAMI program participants and now volunteers. John said with mental illness, “you never get over it, but...”
Leon Kelly, El Paso County coroner and new NAMI board vice president, offered sobering statistics but left people smiling as he described a favorite movie, “The Goonies.” People can work on mental illness together, he said, just as the ragtag Goonies outcasts set out to save a town. “Goonies never say die,” he challenged.
Upcoming: Big Dog Brag Colorado Mud Run supporting NAMI, June 29, RAM Off-Road Park, bigdogbrag.com
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town