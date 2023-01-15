Music and film are regulars but sounds were a lot different on Jan. 7 in the City Auditorium. Dice were rolling, cards were flipping, the roulette wheel was spinning and guests were admiring a new Harley-Davidson on the stage.
It was a Monte Carlo-style night, and veterans in workforce programs at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will benefit.
Greeting guests were Bob McLaughlin, COO of Mt. Carmel, and Linda Weise, who is spearheading an all-new life for the auditorium.
Among those enjoying the evening were community supporters, retired veterans, Mt. Carmel volunteers, other nonprofits and even some folks who were visiting the City Auditorium for the first time.
Floating silently through the Toast to Veterans cocktail reception and silent auction with their capes of LED lighted Isis wings were performers from Urban Cirque.
Then the tables opened and here came the cheers and groans as guests tried their luck with Texas hold ‘em poker, roulette, blackjack and craps.
Another competition was the live auction with sparkling jewels from Luisa Graff Jewelers, a private dinner for 10 with chefs Jay Gust, Brother Luck and Justin Miller, and the Harley, which drew a top bid of $4,200.
The evening was also an opportunity to learn about the wrap-around programs offered for veterans at the nonprofit Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center. McLaughlin explained areas for support and services, which include Behavioral Health and Wellness; Military, Veteran and Family Services; and Transition and Employment.
Information for volunteers is available at veteranscenter.org.