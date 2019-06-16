Little London answered the “London Calling” invitation with a delightfully historical Garden Club of America show presented by the Broadmoor Garden Club on June 8.
Fittingly, the fragrant, perfect blooms and arrangements filled Penrose House, the elegant former home of Broadmoor Garden Club co-founder Julie Penrose, wife of The Broadmoor hotel’s Spencer Penrose. The British theme prevailed, with floral salutes to the royals and UK traditions. No surprise, because many of the early Colorado Springs residents had come from England.
As part of the club’s commitment to serving the community, doors opened to an estimated 1,500 people to enjoy the judged competition entries and tour the manicured grounds of El Pomar, now called Penrose House. Club members had worked for two years to prepare for this first judging in 17 years by the prestigious Garden Club of America. It was a show that most certainly would have made Julie Penrose smile.
As part of the special day, Pioneers Museum Director Matt Mayberry described “How Colorado Springs Blossomed,” a history presentation so popular that he immediately added a second lecture. Photographer Tom Kimmell gave a modern touch with “iPhone Photography” hints.
One room of Penrose House was set aside for a pollinator/conservation educational exhibit shepherded by Jennifer Sundman. It was awarded a Garden Club of America medal and a top club award. There were a number of requests for the presentation to be used elsewhere as well.
BGC was founded in 1935 by 30 women highly experienced in gardening and conservation, with a common interest in native flora and fauna. Their first flower show was in 1935, also at Penrose House. The club’s membership caps at 65 and includes several generations of families.
Top judged awards went to:
Floral Division: Ann Blackmun; Betsy Coates, Santa Barbara Garden Club; Jan Webber and Meredith Donner; and Karen Flores.
Horticulture Division: Suzy Connaughton, Susan Wallnut, Robin Johnson, Beth Downs and Sherry Coutts; Missy Eliot, Garden Club of Denver. Bulbs, Corms, Rhizomes or Tubers: Kay Klunder, Virginia Tenney, Derry Adams, Meredith Donner, Christy Walsh. Flowering Branch: Ann Blackmun, Liz Bevington, Lisa Stedman, Ann Young.
Horticulture Division: A Blooming Lovely Bouquet, Charlotte Mason; Tea Time, Suzy Connaughton; Boxing Day, Kristel Hybl and Christy Walsh. Par Class, Susan Wallnutt
Photography Division: London Bridge Is Falling Down, Gail Atwater, Honolulu Garden Club; Close Up At Kew Gardens, Judy Sellers; Heathrow Express, Jennifer Sundman; A Tale Of Two Cities, Susan Hilpert, Seattle Garden Club; National Gallery To Tate Modern: Evgenia Blossom, Garden Club of Dublin.
Botanicals Arts: Botanical Embellishment (Shoes), “My Flat In London,” Denise Sheridan. Botanical Jewelry, Peak To Palace, Janene McCann.
For more about the show and Garden Club of America competition: tinyurl.com/y5vrdmw7
