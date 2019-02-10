For 43 years, community leaders have been developed through Leadership Pikes Peak training.
Early on, former LPP executive director and Colorado Springs’ only female mayor, Mary Lou Makepeace, stressed the importance of residents knowing who and what their community is and understanding how best to serve it in order to be leaders.
Originally known as Citizens’ Goals, Leadership Pikes Peak has trained more than 2,400 community trustees who serve on and lead boards and commissions, are elected officials and school board members, volunteer with nonprofits, donate philanthropically and are part of get-your-hands-dirty community projects.
LPP’s annual community awards were presented at a luncheon Tuesday at Garden of the Gods Collection, where keynote speaker Margaret Sabin challenged LPP alumni and guests, “You are the engines that make this a great community.”
Sabin, regional president of Children’s Hospital Colorado, said people are told to walk the walk. She tweaked this, saying instead, “Leaders walk amongst and walk alongside.”
Her leadership quotes:
Leaders must reach “beyond one’s circle.”
“A leader is approachable.”
“Leadership is who you are when no one else is looking.”
“Life is a laboratory instead of a stage.”
And, she said, “You control you. Remember there’s only one you.”
Barb Winter, who retired in January from Ent Credit Union and serves on a multitude of boards and committees, received the Makepeace Community Trustee Award for the legacy she continues to create.
Receiving the Modeling the Way Community Leadership Award for motivating others to become involved was Susan Presti, Colorado Springs Utilities. She serves on numerous boards and volunteers with nonprofits.
The Community Inspiration honoree was Shawn Gullixson of Vectra Bank, a School District 11 Board member who serves on a number of boards of directors.
The Emerging Leader honoree, an under-35 LPP alumni who affects the community professionally and through volunteer work, was Devanie Helman of El Pomar Foundation.
Leadership Pikes Peak programs are the 10-month Signature Program for leadership training; Leadership NOW! for young professionals and emerging leaders; Women’s Community Leadership Initiative to help women of modest means develop leadership skills; Leading Edge, an interactive summer program for teens; and Experience the Springs, a two-day opportunity to experience the city.