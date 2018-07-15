Mary Gonzales is a 78-year-old inspiration, a feisty international professional community organizer and a special sister who took up the fight for her beloved brother with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Gonzales, keynote speaker at The Arc Pikes Peak Region’s annual awards celebration in May, challenged an audience of 500 to “play the power card, not the powerless card. My brother was an asset, not a liability.” Bobby was an infant when he was stricken with spinal meningitis, and the family was told he would never walk or talk and should be in an institution. Instead, they fought for services for Bobby and others in their Mexican-American area of Chicago. Bobby died when he was 33, and his sister went on to mobilize others and to serve on the board of The Arc of the United States.
Wilfred Romero, local Arc executive director, told the guests, many of whom work with those with special needs, “There are no disabilities here. There are varying abilities.”
Named 2018 Achievers were Bradley Birdsley, Raelyn Butts, Adam Encalade, Judy Hess, Tammy Laird-Wilson, Eddie Nartea, Eric Raber, Erica Ray, Mary Rodgers, Patrick Screen, Bob and Beverly Story and John Weaver III.
Honored for their work with those with special needs: attorney Shawn Witkus; employers Pat Victor and Nathan Rose; John, Carrie, Andy and Holly Kwiakowski for the film “Lonely Highway;” Willa Kalmanowitz; state Rep. Pete Lee; Magistrate Frances Johnson; Annette Romero, Outstanding Volunteer Service; Garry Butcher, “Positive Exposure Gallery”; Care & Share Food Bank; Dominic Rivera, Arky the Bluebird; and Laura Thornhill.
