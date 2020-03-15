Kyle and Sally Hybl are that popular couple behind the hijinks at special charity and arts events and when local luminaries are roasted and toasted for charity at the annual Cheyenne Village fundraiser roasts.
On Leap Year night, a “gotcha” “Jeopardy” game turned it back on them during an evening of groans and laughter for more than 410 guests at The Antlers hotel, while raising an estimated $250,000 for the nonprofit that provides independence and essential services for several hundred special-needs adults ages 18-80.
A huge “Jeopardy” board stage backdrop revealed clever personal categories requiring insider answers about the pair. Guest roasters were three teams from the Hybls’ lives: The Brothers — Geoff and Greg Lewis (Sally’s), and B.J. Hybl (Kyle’s); The Girlfriends (Sally’s) — Martha Marzolf, Julie Papa and Carrie Trookman; and PTP — Paul O’Brian, R. Thayer Tutt, who works for Kyle, and former roastee Pam Shockley-Zalabak, who was chancellor at UCCS when Kyle was University of Colorado regent.
And the questions, guided by emcee Martin Wood, peeked into the Hybls’ world. “Who has been in more Julie Andrews roles than Julie Andrews?” Answer: singer and actress Sally. “Kyle’s favorite question to be asked? (wink wink).” Answer: “Who’s your daddy?” That would be Bill Hybl, famed president emeritus of the United States Olympic Committee and chairman of philanthropic El Pomar, where Kyle is now top guy.
There were inside jokes from high school and about the couple’s dating and years together. And there was admiration for their strong family ties and support, and for their years of work supporting local nonprofits and arts groups.
Sally had an extra-special reason for their support of Cheyenne Village: her father, the late Dr. Ted Triplett Lewis, who served on many local boards including at Cheyenne Village where the family has been involved since 1975, she told attendees. “My dad is smiling down,” said Sally.
The Hybls join a list of notable roastees that includes Mayor John Suthers, Jim Johnson of GE Johnson, Marvin Strait, Shockley-Zalabak and others called “mentors and friends” by the honored couple.
An example of why the Cheyenne Village work is so important was the Oliver family featured in the evening’s video. Jamie was born at 28 weeks and had a brain bleed; his mother, Jane, said it was “touch and go” for years. From birth to age 35, legally blind, he was at home with his mother and father, Mike. But at 35 he was determined to live on his own and very vocal about it. His parents were concerned that, like other older parents, “will there be someone there for my child when I pass?”
Cheyenne Village (cheyenne village.org) was the answer, “there for Jamie every step of the way,” says his mother. “They make dreams possible.” Jamie has his own apartment and lives independently as staff helps him master the skills to take care of his own home. They say Jamie inspires them because “he’s fearless. He makes up his mind to do something and works on it until he succeeds.” That even includes indoor skydiving.
More photos: gazette.com/life/around-town