Since 1998, quiet, kind philanthropists Jim and Karen Possehl have been there to honor nontraditional female students as they graduated from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

All had overcome obstacles to their education.

They are part of the 239 recipients of the Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment and now wear amethyst pendants, gifts from Karen symbolizing tranquility and strength. They worked with community mentors and received what is now $6,000 as well as money for child care.

The 12 2023 KPWE graduates were honorees at the traditional May 15 event on campus at Ent Center for the Arts.

It was also time for a personal and touching tribute to Jim and Karen Possehl. Jim died a month earlier and Karen, her son and daughter-in-law welcomed guests at KPWE.

In the special “in memoriam” video, Jim, a well-known rugby player, told their story. The entrepreneur had founded Denver-based Republic Financial Corp. He and Karen had been high school sweethearts in Seattle and were married 57 years.

In the video, Jim credited his wife who “wanted to leave the world a better world” and did that with their three children and 11 grandchildren. Now there’s even a great-grandchild.

The Possehls had a lengthy list of philanthropies, not the least was endowing the female students of KPWE. This was named as one of two areas requested for donations instead of flowers upon Jim’s death.

As part of fundraising for the women’s scholarships, in 2005 the program added the community’s Unstoppable Woman of the Year.

Chosen for 2023 was Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Downtown Partnership where she heads four corporate entities: two nonprofits and two tax districts.

Besides a strong business and nonprofit background, Edmondson is also known for a delightfully wicked sense of humor and was roasted and toasted a bit by friends from different parts of her life.

Musician David Siegel, executive director of Ent Center, said she took him under her wing as he interned for her at Bee Vradenburg Foundation and then became director. He said he couldn’t have dreamed the things he has done without her guidance.

Warren Epstein said she has made such an impact communitywide.

Susan was one of Cathy Robbins’ graduate students at UCCS, “one of the best I’ve ever taught” whose thesis was so outstanding it is used in classes. “If you’re looking for status quo, don’t hire Susan,” said her professor.

Ingrid Richter said when it comes to downtown development, Susan is “a visionary with a focus on the horizon. She inspires others and is a communicator.”

As one described: Susan “walks to the rhythm of her own.”

In accepting the award, Edmondson said she “believes in empowering women” and that indeed the KPWE graduates are the ones who are unstoppable women.

Edmondson joins the list of Unstoppable Women of the Year:

2022 — Sally Hybl; 2020 — Margaret Sabin; 2019 — Peggy Shivers; 2018 — Pam Shockley-Zalabak; 2017 — Barbara Swaby; 2016 — Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson; 2015 — Jan Martin; 2014 — Nancy Lewis; 2013 — Margot Lane; 2012 — Sharon Berthrong; 2011 — Mary Osborne; 2010 — Mary Lou Makepeace; 2009 — Karen Possehl; 2008 — Barbara Yalich; 2007 — Mary Mashburn; 2006 — Mary Ellen McNally; 2005 — Kathy Loo

KPWE graduates for 2023: Vanessa Banks, Cristin Boos, Helen Brecht, Lyndsi Cottrell; Anna Duerst; Joy Fousert; Elizabeth Peterson (doctorate); Kristy Rhodes; Bridget Roberts; Amanda Savoie; Karen Szalay; Marin Zalmanek