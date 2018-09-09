Garden of the Gods turns multiple shades of pink today (Sept. 9) as several thousand walk and run with a vision of “A World Without Breast Cancer.”
Preparing for this Komen Southern Colorado annual event, sponsors, board members and the race committee met for an Aug. 21 pre-celebration at the home and gardens of Joan and Dutch Schulz.
It was also an opportunity to welcome Karen Svarverud in her new position as executive director.
The goal for the 24th race is $112,000, with 75 percent staying local and 25 percent going to research. More than $7.3 million has gone to Pikes Peak region residents served by Komen Colorado South since 1995.
It’s very personal, said Race Chairwoman Karon McCormick, a breast cancer survivor.
“Few if any don’t know someone who has not been the victim of breast cancer, whether a family member, friend, co-worker or acquaintance.”
McCormick was diagnosed in 2016. “I and my two sisters, also breast cancer survivors, have been very fortunate as our cancers were detected early on a mammogram before it had a chance to spread. We were also blessed with medical insurance and the financial means to pay for high deductibles and costs not covered by insurance. Many others are not so fortunate.”
That’s where Komen comes in. “It is my cause, my passion, my commitment to do all I can to help others ... get the treatment support they so desperately need.”
Local race sponsors were saluted: Heroes & Icons, KRDO, Cobham, Meadow Gold, Great Clips, UC Health, The Gazette, Ford, Penrad Imaging, Challenger Homes, Chapel Hills Mall, Ent, Penrose Cancer Center, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers and Taylor Farms.
