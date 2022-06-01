"Hello three years later" was the welcome by Anji Roe Wood, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado.
It was the first in-person fundraising gala since 2019, filling a Cheyenne Mountain Resort ballroom on May 14, but JA hadn't slowed its work with business students in the region who had been reached online.
In the past fiscal year, said Wood in her program notes, 7,000 students continued their training "on Zoom, Teams, YouTube and WebEx" as they learned about "careers, budgeting, entrepreneurship and planning for bright futures."
Now, said Wood, "students need our support more than ever before. The challenge is to never stop dreaming." And they had continued to bring business role models to the students, she said.
Part of that support was on display as the room full of professionals were part of a competition with students from Harrison District 2 in "Are You Smarter Than a JA 5th Grader?" Lots of laughter as the students confidently called out correct answers.
Representing their schools were: Mountain Vista Community School sponsored by El Pomar — Cyctri Tokes, D'Andre Miller and Jeremy Borjas; Sand Creek Elementary sponsored by FedEx — Areli Alvarez-Nevarez, Evelyn Gonzalez, Ke'Aizah Deshazor and Luke Mitchell; Wildflower Elementary sponsored by Schmidt Construction — Violet Eads, Cole Peterson and Mekalyn Anderson.
Gala sponsors included CSAA Insurance Group, US Bank, GE Johnson Construction, Lee Spirits, CIVA Charter Academy, B&L Plumbing, Galvan and Gardner, USI Insurance, Pepsi, Bank of San Juans, Churchill Mortgage, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, T. Rowe Price and EBK CPA.