Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado has had a 30-year history of memorable fundraising galas and auctions.

The spring event for 2023 lived up to expectations, raising $86,000 for programs that mentor young students in life skills and even how to plan and start businesses in a global economy.

The nonprofit says, “Through mentorship, our students have the unique opportunity to connect with experienced professionals who share their expertise, insights and guidance.”

One program, JA Finance Park, is a beginning look at understanding what they will use such as goal-setting, saving, budgeting, shopping and bill paying.

Another free program for schools is “JA in a Day.”

Professionals from the local business world volunteer to present the programs. During the 2022-23 school year, 392 volunteers helped more than 10,000 students with financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness. “That is almost 50,000 hours of support!” said JA.

While Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado serves this area, JA is worldwide with “more than 12 million student educational experiences.”

What students have learned about the business world was demonstrated at the fundraiser when fifth graders from three area schools, accompanied by their teachers and superintendents, competed with the adults to show “Are You Smarter Than a JA Fifth Grader?”

Students who have studied business with JA were, from Turman Elementary School: Aria Alwan, James Vargas, Joshua Russey, Kevin Garcia and Xavier Snipe. Three of the five are STEAM students, and all five follow and/or play sports.

From Otero Elementary School: Paetyn Johnson, Quorra Quidacha, Serena Mendoza. Two have math as their favorite subjects; the third loves reading. One likes to cook, another wants to be a mathematician or scientist, another has 40 stuffed tabby cat Pusheens.

From Mountain Vista Community School: Aislyn Rivera, Daniel Arvizu, Sadichha Regmi. Two love math; another loves writing. One wants to be a CEO, another plans to be an influencer and a third likes reading, gaming and arts and crafts.

JA of Southern Colorado president and CEO Anji Roe Wood had fun spending time with the business- savvy youngsters and cheering them on during the competition with the grown-ups.

Sponsors of the gala included presented sponsor CSAA Insurance Group, GE Johnson, El Pomar Foundation, FedEx, Schmidt Construction Co., US Bank, First Interstate Bank, Great Clips and Harrison School District 2.

The Executive Team in “Are You Smarter Than a JA Fifth Grader” was Ian Lee, Lee Spirits; Jennifer Pereira Ilarraza, CSAA IG; and Joel Aaron Thayer, Thayer Mechanical Services.

Upcoming: The next fundraiser is the annual JA Golf Classic at Cheyenne Shadows, Aug. 4. For information or to volunteer: soco.ja.org